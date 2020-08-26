KWSO FIRE UPDATE 8/26/20

The P-515 Fire and Lionshead Fire are burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. Both fires are being managed for full suppression under Northwest Incident Management Team 7,

The P-515 Fire is now 4,609 acres and 50% contained. Yesterday, minimal fire activity allowed crews to make good progress on securing the fire perimeter, with mop up occurring in all divisions. Today, resources plan to focus their mop-up efforts on concentrated sources of heat near the perimeter of the fire. Firefighters will work to secure and improve the depth of mop up operations on all flanks and identifying locations for fire suppression repair work.

The Lionshead Fire is now 3,059 acres and 8% contained. Spot fires on the south side of Whitewater River moved east up slope towards the J-100 road. Firefighters conducted a successful burn out operation ahead of the advancing fire front on portions of the J-200 road. Firefighters will continue direct and indirect burn out operations to better secure the northern flank. The intent of the strategic burn out operation along the J-200 road is to remove pockets of fuel prior to the fire reaching the road as a point to hold the fire. Crews on the southern flank will prep other sections of the J-200 road for ongoing firing operations.

Precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include daily temperature screenings, mandatory use of face coverings, social distancing, and implementing more virtual work. Public and firefighter safety are a top priority.

