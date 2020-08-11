Local News

KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/11/20

Posted on by Sue Matters
There were no new positive cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs as reported in Tuesday’s Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm SPrings

  • There have been a total of 212 positive cases on the reservation
  • 180 individuals have recovered
  • 2285 tests have been done
  • 42 test results are pending
  • 23 people have been hospitalized with 17 discharged
  • 4 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 368.  Oregon Health Authority reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of today, bringing the state total to 21,774.

The Oregon Health Authority released their weekly summaries by county.  You can see representations of Testing and Outcomes by County and Trends in Test Positivity by clicking HERE

