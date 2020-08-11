KWSO News Covid-19 Update 8/11/20

There were no new positive cases of Covid-19 in Warm Springs as reported in Tuesday’s Covid-19 UPDATE from the Confederated Tribes of Warm SPrings

There have been a total of 212 positive cases on the reservation

180 individuals have recovered

2285 tests have been done

42 test results are pending

23 people have been hospitalized with 17 discharged

4 Warm Springs people have died from Covid-19

COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 368. Oregon Health Authority reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of today, bringing the state total to 21,774.

The Oregon Health Authority released their weekly summaries by county. You can see representations of Testing and Outcomes by County and Trends in Test Positivity by clicking HERE

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION