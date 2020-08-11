KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 12, 2020

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Baked Halibut with wild rice plus roasted sweet potato and Brussel Sprouts. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

The 509J summer meal program continues weekday mornings in Madras, Metolious, and Warm Springs. The 509J website has the SCHEDULE. 509-J has announced they will begin Distance Learning options for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year starting Tuesday September 8th. You can learn about Comprehensive Distance Learning and Full-time Online Learning at school district’s WEBSITE at JCSD dot K 12 dot OR dot US.

Tribal Government Offices are closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Tribal Council decided to postpone the reopening of offices until next Monday August 17th.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. The I.H.S. clinic is closed this Wednesday morning but will see patients starting at 1pm. Please call before you go to the Health & Wellness Center. For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610. For the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline call 541-553-5512.

The Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System.

Census takers are visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. If you haven’t already done your census form – the easiest thing to do is fill it out online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

Warm Springs Holistic Health reminds community members you that warming up before exercise is critical in reducing injury. Some examples of things you can add to your warm up routine are: Jumping Jacks, Walking Lunges, Skipping, Squats and Grapevine. To see what dynamic warm ups looks like, check out Warm Springs Holistic Health’s YouTube Channel.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out today. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/) In this week’s issue – check out page 2 which has an article about KWSO’s Coming Home Warm Springs Project and our online video training blog!

