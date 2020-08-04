Water Conservation Needed Ahead of Repair this Saturday

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has announced repairs to the Water Main Break near the Shitike Creek Crossing, are taking place this week.

On Saturday, August 8, 2020, the Agency Water System will be shut down to allow for repair work. It is anticipated that the water system will be back up and running by the end of the day Saturday, barring any unforseen complications.

ALL AGENCY WATER SYSTEM USERS MUST CONSERVE WATER BETWEEN NOW AND THIS WEEKEND to allow reservoirs to stay as full as possible and to maintain pressures and flow for use including critical demands as needed, like fire suppression, through the scheduled shut down.

Please stop watering your lawn and filling pools between now and the weekend. Agency Water System users should also take measures to protect their hot water tanks by shutting off the power to the tank until the water system is back up and running.

Additional updates and details will be shared by the Branch of Public Utilities as needed.