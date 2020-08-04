Calendar for Wed., Aug. 5, 2020

The Boil Water Notice remains in effect for the Agency Water System. Repairs are taking place on the Water Main Break near Shitike Creek this week and all users are urged to conserve water now through the weekend to allow reservoir tanks to fill. Water will be shut down on Saturday for the repair. If all goes well, water will be restored by the end of the day Saturday. Affected residences are reminded to shut off the power to your water heater when flow is shut down, until the water system is back up and running.

Tribal Members are reminded that Friday is the last day to submit a Warm Springs CARES Act Relief Application. You can find the form and details online at warm springs dash nsn dot gov. Click on the CARES Program Info Box

Senior Lunch is today between 11am and 1pm. On the menu: Grilled Eels with Pork & Beans plus potato salad. Meals can be picked up or delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays. For delivery – call the Senior Program at 541-553-3313 this morning.

The Papalaxsimisha program is hosting a zoom event featuring a Breastfeeding Awareness Panel on Friday August 7th from 10am until noon. You can join the Zoom meeting or watch on Facebook Live. To learn more at KWSO’S WEBSITE – in the News & Info tab – choose Events in the drop down menu.

Starting August 11th Census takers will be visiting households that have not yet completed the 2020 census. They will ask a few questions and document answers. Census takers will follow social distancing protocols and requirements with regard to health and safety. Until October 31, 2020, households can continue to respond online at MY 2020 CENSUS DOT GOV

Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed to the public through at least August 11th to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Employees who are not working and all Tribal Members are asked to stay at home to help flatten the curve.

Essential Tribal Services are operating. For contact information for programs – go to today’s community calendar online and click on “ESSENTIAL SERVICES”

The 509J school district Summer Meal Program for youth 1-18 years of age offers free, grab and go meals, on weekdays through the summer. Meal distribution takes place Monday thru Friday 9:30-10:30 at the Warm Springs K8. Delivery goes out to pick up points in outlying areas as well.

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

The Suttle Lodge, located in the Deschutes National Forest is seeking applications for their 2021 Artist in Residency program. Information and the application is available ONLINE. To learn more you can email info at the suttle lodge dot com (info@the suttlelodge.com)

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

The Jefferson County 509-J school district has announced they will be doing Distance Learning for at least the first 6 weeks of the school year. Additional information is available in a letter to families on their website at jcsd dot K12 dot OR dot US.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell.

To protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus:

go out only for essentials like groceries, medical care, or work

do not gather in groups

don’t meet up with people you haven’t seen, give them a call or connect online

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

if you have tested positive for Covid-19 you must isolate yourself for at least 14 days. Public Health Nurses will call to check on you.

If you have had close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 you also need to isolate yourself for 14 days and watch for any symptoms.

