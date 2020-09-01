KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 2, 2020

509J students who signed up for a Chromebook should have an appointment to pick it up this week. If not – families need to contact their student’s school. Distribution is today and tomorrow at the Warm Springs K8 and Friday at Madras High School. Pick up times are between 1 and 7pm. You must have an appointment and a parent/guardian must be present to check out the device.

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held today from 10am until 2pm behind the Warm Springs Community Center. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19, pick up supplies for your student, complete your 2020 Census, do a KWSO survey and get one of our new bumper stickers or you can choose KWSO license plate frames!. A Resource Drive Thru Fair will also be held tomorrow from 5 until 7 in SImnasho and on Friday from 5 til 7 in Seekseequa. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask.

The Warm Springs VFW wants to encourage local students to enter into 2 essay contests that could help fund your education. Details are available ONLINE. The link is on today’s Calendar at KWSO dot ORG

Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd. The deadline to register to vote in that election is October 13th. You can find a link to register to VOTE in Oregon at KWSO dot ORG

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education has launched a new website to connect with families. Warm Springs Head Start is now accepting applications for the new school year and you can sign up online at: ECE’s NEW WEBSITE. You can find the link on today’s community calendar.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center reminds you to make sure you sleep enough. The effects of sleep also carry over to sport performance. Research has shown that basketball players who sleep an additional 2 hours per night increase their speed by 5% and accuracy by 9%. Meanwhile, athletes who have not slept well demonstrate lower energy, increased fatigue, and altered focus in sporting events. Split-second decision making, reaction time, and higher level coordination are also affected. Holistic Health is located on campus next to the courthouse, offers physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

Tribal Employees need to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form. If you do not want any of the Supplemental Insurances then o the Waiver and sign so that you Beneficiary form will be on record. Check your email for a link to a presentation that was done for employees. The Beneficiary form is due by September 11th. If you have questions, contact Carol or Janiaya in the Tribes’ HR office.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.