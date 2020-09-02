KWSO News for Wed., Sep., 2, 2020

The P-515 Fire and Lionshead Fires burning on the Warm Springs Reservation are being managed for full suppression. Northwest Incident Management Team 7 will be transitioning management of the fire over to Northwest Incident Management Team 10 at 6pm today.

The P-515 Fire is in patrol status at 4,609 acres and 95% containment.

The Lionshead Fire is now 8,518 acres and 30% contained. The fire continues to burn to the west and southwest, moving up the White Water River and Milk Creek drainages. Air resources are engaged on the northwest and southwest corners of the fire. Dozers and masticators constructed the fire line further west on both areas. The Lionshead Fire continues to push on the NW and SW corners, with spotting and slopping-over daily. Every day the firefighters have lined and secured those areas under difficult conditions. The north, east, and south flanks of the fire continue to be more and more secure.

Temperatures are expected to warm up over the next couple days. Abundant dry fuels, difficult terrain and persistent burning conditions are expected with aggressive rates of spread. You can read the full morning update HERE The current fire map can be seen HERE

A virtual Open Enrollment Meeting was held yesterday (9/1/20) for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees for group life, disability, and voluntary worksite benefits. Employees should have received an email September 1st with log in information for the online portal. To enroll and update beneficiary information – you must log onto that site by the end of the day on September 11th. Employees can access a recording of the virtual meeting. Check your email for a link and access passcode.

Yesterday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced she has extended her coronavirus-related state of emergency declaration for 60 days. Brown says that although Oregon has made progress in slowing the spread of coronavirus, both the start of the school year and the upcoming Labor Day weekend mark critical moments in the ongoing pandemic. The emergency declaration allows Brown to continue enforcing executive orders related to public health and safety amid the pandemic.

There were no additional cases of Covid-19 reported in yesterday’s Warm Springs Covid-19 Update . Through the end of the day on Monday there have been a total of 307 Positive cases of Covid-19. There are 26 Active Cases and 38 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health. Everyone is reminded with the labor day weekend ahead – to continue to avoid any gatherings with people from outside your household and to follow all Covid-19 precautions including wearing face coverings in public.

A virtual roundtable event will be held today at noon with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and elected officials and parents from Minnesota. The discussion will focus on how Minnesota families, in communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, are navigating the challenges of returning to school during the pandemic. The conversation is open to the public. (To RSVP, click here.)

Locally families getting ready for back to school – can participate in A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” from 10am until 2pm behind the community center. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19, pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census. KWSO will be on hand as well. Social Distancing and Covid-19 precautions will be observed.

Warm Springs students who signed up for a 509J Chromebook should have an appointment to pick it up this week. If you signed up but don’t have an appointment you should contact your student’s school today. Pick up times are 1-7 today and tomorrow at the Warm Springs K8 and Friday at Madras High School.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students can see their teachers and pick up school supplied next Tuesday in a drive through event. Times are staggered with K thru 2nd from 9 til 10am. 3rd grade 10 to 11. 4th Grade 11am to noon. 5th – 12 to 1 – – 6th grade 1 until 2 – – 7th grade 2 to 3 – – and 8th grade is 3 – 4 pm.

The school year will begin next Tuesday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. It will be distance learning for at least the first 6 weeks of school. Next week will include distance learning orientations for students, families and teachers.

Families with Kindergarten students who have not yet registered for the new school year need to go into the Warm Springs K-8 Academy office and get signed up ASAP. Office Hours are 8am – 4pm. You can call to learn more at 541-553-1128