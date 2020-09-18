KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/18/20

The Lionshead Fire is mapped at 192,719 acres today and is listed as 10% contained. There are 1100 personnel assigned to the fire. Rocky Mountain Team 1, a Type 1 Incident Management Team took command of the fire from Pacific Northwest Team 3 today.

Fire activity should continue to moderate with the weather. Temperatures will be cooler today and rain is expected. Thunderstorms are possible. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Marion and Linn Counties. Debris flows are possible during this rain event. Expect cleaner air through the weekend. Fire behavior will likely increase as warmer and drier conditions return in a few days.

Crews identified options along the northern edge of the fire to connect fire line west from the B-200 Road to Olallie Lakes. Good progress was made preparing roads and dozer lines for burnout operations. Structure protection efforts continued in many areas on the western reaches.

Progress is also being made on spot fires near Sisi Butte. The Sisi Butte Lookout was wrapped for structure protection. Much of the mop up work in the Olallie Lakes area was completed.

Today, firefighters will take advantage of the favorable weather conditions to work adjacent to the fire’s edge to secure the fire perimeter. Firefighters will continue to scout and establish fire line adjacent to the fire in preparation for burnout operations in the coming days.

Roads and trails near the fires remain closed for public safety. This includes roads and trails on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Spring lands adjacent to the fire and a 40-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail between Santiam Pass and Olallie Lake. Forest closures are in place for the Deschutes, Mt. Hood and Willamette National Forests.

