KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 18, 2020

Tribal employees are back at work however offices remain closed to walk in traffic. If you have business to conduct you should call for an appointment. Check today’s calendar at our website for a LIST of programs, staff and contact information so you know where you can call.

There will be a presentation this morning starting at 10am at Madras City Hall before the placing of a sign on Highway 26 in Madras designating the highway for Missing in Action and Prisoners of War. Signage will be placed along the highway across the entire state. Oregon is first in the Nation to recognize MIA’s and POW’s in this way.

The issuing of bough permits is postponed until dangerous fire precaution levels improve. Industrial Fire precaution levels on the Warm Springs Reservation are at highest levels for a total shutdown. All WOod Cutting activities are also shut down and no wood cutting permits will be issued at this time.

A Virtual Diabetes 101 class for people with diabetes and family members will be held on Wednesdays in October. To sign up for this online class – call 541-553-2351.

First Nations Development Institute is now accepting applications for its Native Agriculture and Food Systems Scholarship Program. 20 to 25 scholarships of one thousand to fifteen hundred dollars will be awarded for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Learn more and find the online application at FIRST NATIONS DOT ORG . The Deadline to apply is October 15th.

Assistance is available for Veterans and their families in need as a result of wildfire. To learn more and apply email dav.vbaport@va.gov and put WILDFIRE RELIEF in the subject line and include your name and contact information.

The Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples is offering emergency funding to Native families impacted by the wildfires in the West. These one-time disbursements will be coordinated through the Flicker Fund to provide help during evacuations, loss of homes, escape from heavy smoke events, and other emergencies. They are taking applications thru September 25th at: https://7genfund.submittable.com/submit/174434/flicker-wildfire-response?fbclid=IwAR2Ffs6915qCA63rXJhKQdyeN5UsQk25EZo6rl-h2SFLD4KDN9fy9UuyYzA

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.