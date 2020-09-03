KWSO FIRE UPDATE 9/3/20

Yesterday evening Interagency Northwest Incident Management Team 10, assumed management of the P-515 and Lionshead fires burning on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The P-515 Fire is 95% contained and mop-up continues.

The Lionshead Fire is now 8,785 acres and 30% contained. The fire continues to burn to the west and southwest, moving up the Whitewater River and Milk Creek drainages, pushing on the

NW and SW corners. Air resources will continue to support ground crews on the southern flank to improve containment of the fire and secure the spotting that occurred yesterday. On the NW flank, crews will continue to look for opportunities to extend line to the west.

A continuing warming trend is expected. With abundant dry fuels, difficult terrain and persistent burning conditions – very active fire behavior is expected.

The same road closures remain in effect:

Trout Lake Road at pavement end

Road B140 at Potter’s Pond

Road B210 and Road P-500

All trails south of Trout Lake, west of M-120 Metolious Bench, east of Jefferson, and north of J-195

Tenino Road (P-200)

There are currently no evacuation orders associated with the P-515 or Lionshead Fires.

You can see today’s full morning fire report Fire Update 9-3-2020 P-515 and Lionshead- Final

Here is today’s fire map PIO Map 9_3

—

To the north of the Warm Springs Reservation the White River Fire is approximately 16,952 acres and 40% contained this morning. There are 1,229 personnel assigned to the fire which is being managed by Pacific Northwest Team 3.

Hot and dry weather conditions with temperatures in the 90’s and lower humidity will continue to impact fuels along the fire perimeters and unburned islands in the fire interior. Terrain driven light winds will keep fire active into early evening. Extreme drought and higher temperatures will drive active fire behavior across the fire throughout the day.

Along the northwestern perimeter crews and dozers continue to secure containment lines and mop up activities have started. On the eastern side of the fire, in the light flashy fuels, crews were able to increase containment and aircraft supported efforts along the southeast of the fire near Pine Grove. The burn out operation along the southwest corner of the fire was successful and crews concentrated efforts to hold and monitor continued active fire behavior in the area. Helicopters were utilized to cool down the fire and stop spotting in heavy timber. Redmond Interagency Hotshot Crew was able to complete line construction down to the White River in the canyon.

Today Crews and heavy equipment will continue constructing control lines and improving existing containment lines. Along the southwestern corner crews will continue to build containment line, connecting yesterday’s burn out operation down to the river. On the eastern perimeter firefighters will continue to perform mop up operations and secure line. Structure protection resources continue monitoring threats around the structures in the southwest area of the fire. Engines, equipment and firefighters are still actively using Highway 216, drivers are reminded to remain cautious when traveling through the fire area.

For additional fire information you can go to Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7013

HERE is today’s fire map