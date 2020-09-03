KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 4, 2020

Tribal Employees need to log into their insurance account to do the Employer Paid Life Insurance Beneficiary Form. If you do not want any of the Supplemental Insurances then o the Waiver and sign so that you Beneficiary form will be on record. Check your email for a link to a presentation that was done for employees. The Beneficiary form is due by September 11th. If you have questions, contact Carol or Janiaya in the Tribes’ HR office.

The YouthBuild fast-track education and job training program is recruiting Warm Springs youth for the next session, beginning later this month. YouthBuild will hold another information session in Sisters next Tuesday and then the last chance to learn more will be September 15th. To learn more call Briana at 928-274-2128.

509J students who signed up for a Chromebook distribution is today at Madras High School. Pick up times are between 1 and 7pm. If you’ve not received an email with your scheduled pick up time – please contact your school. A parent/guardian must be present to check out the device.

A “Resource Drive Thru Fair” will be held today near the Seekseequa Fire Hall from 5 until 7 pm. You can drive thru to get the latest information on Covid-19, pick up supplies for your student and complete your 2020 Census. You will need to remain in your vehicle and please wear a mask.

For those who missed the July 15 tax deadline and didn’t request an extension, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that they should file electronically as soon as possible. There is no penalty for filing after the deadline if a refund is due. You can file until Oct. 15th.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center reminds you to make sure you are getting enough of sleep. Sleep is a key component of the healthy triad, which additionally includes nutrition and exercise. Creating holistic goals and balancing your habits relative to these pillars can help support your journey towards living your best life. If you have further questions regarding the benefits of sleep, feel free to contact a physical therapist at Warm Springs Holistic Health for more information. Holistic Health is located on campus next to the courthouse, offers physical therapy and acupuncture services. You can call 541-777-2663 to learn more.

On Friday September 18th a sign will be placed on Highway 26 in Madras designating the highway for Missing in Action and Prisoners of War. Signage will be placed along the highway across the entire state. Oregon is first in the Nation to recognize MIA’s and POW’s in this way. There will be a presentation on the 18th at 10am at City Hall prior to the sign installation.

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.