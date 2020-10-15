KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 15, 2020

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they ask that you call ahead if you plan on going there.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

Tee I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

For all other business call 541-553-1196

Warm Springs Public Health is offering drive thru flu shot clinic today from 10am – 2pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall AND from1:30-3:30 and again 4-6 at the Agency Longhouse parking lot.

Jefferson County 509J Food Service offers meals weekdays to youth 18 years and younger, for the duration of Comprehensive Distance Learning. The free breakfast and lunch is being provided grab and go style. Check out the district WEBSITE for times and locations.

Today is the World’s Largest Earthquake Drill. Join KWSO after Native America Calling this morning to participate in our drill. Taking the proper actions such as “Drop, Cover and Hold On,” can save lives and reduce the risk of injury. It’s something we should learn and practice whether at home, work, school or traveling. Learn more online at Shake Out dot ORG slash OREGON.

The “Step in the Right Direction Challenge” continues this week. Remember to email Jennifer Robbins the number of your daily steps each week. This week’s nutrition tip is to eat a rainbow. Aim to eat half a plate of veggies at lunch and dinner. All veggies have different vitamins and minerals so get a variety of types and colors. Keep in mind that peas, corn, and potatoes count as a starch and not a veggie.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources is seeking input on the Integrated Resource Management Plan that is under review. You can find a link at KWSO dot ORG – just click on I R M P.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking proposals for use of the Tribe’s Schoen-Hagen Property for agriculture and grazing purposes. You can find out more information at the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE or contact Libby Chase at 541-553-3486. The deadline for RFP packets is November 12th.

The BendFilm Festival is underway with Virtual and Drive-in viewings of 115 films. The 17th annual BendFilm Festival will be presented in a reimagined format to engage at-home and in-person audiences with a longer viewing window and more chances to celebrate the power of independent film. You can see the film schedule and purchase tickets online at BEND FILM 2020 dot Event Live dot ORG

The Warm Springs CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief General Welfare Program is accepting applications thru October 31st. You can pick up a paper copy of the form at the Tribal Administration Building and the Family Resource Center. There are drop boxes at those locations, as well where you can return your completed form. You can also download an application at Warm Springs dash NSN dot GOV (https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Final-Oct-Cares-Act-application.pdf ) . For questions or to return an application you can email cares@wstribes.org

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso at wstribes dot org