KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 3, 2025

Today at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club – it’s Stuffed Pet & PJ Day. Remember, kids need to bring their own breakfast and lunch today. Meal service will start next week. The club will be closed tomorrow for the 4th of July.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. Stop by the KWSO booth for your chance to be entered into a raffle for one of our 4th of July 2025 t-shirts. The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will have 30 free fresh harvest kits with produce and a recipe for Lettuce Wraps. IHS Pharmacy will have info about their services plus naloxone available and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board will have about a dozen car seats to give away to families who need one.

Most offices in the Tribal Organization will close at noon today and be closed all day on Friday for the 4th of July holiday. KWSO will have a special 4th of July Music Mix until 1pm and then its live music from the Waterfront Blues Festival from 1-10pm.

Sacred Road Ministries is doing its kids program for kindergarten through 6th grade-age youth from 3-5pm behind the Community Center.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a 4th of July Fun Run & Walk tomorrow. Registration will open at 7:30am at the Papoose Field parking lot and the race starts at 7:45. It’s free to enter and all participants get a t-shirt. This year’s parade will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls are Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. Parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horseshoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes. The fireworks show will start at dusk.

Applicants for Work Experience through WEDD who haven’t completed the required pre-employment workshop have one more chance to attend on Monday, July 7th. The workshop starts at 9am in the Education Building’s first floor conference room.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals next week on Tuesday, July 8th and again on August 5th. These clinics will include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department and the Fish & Wildlife Committees are hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting on Tuesday, July 8th. They will present the 2024 Reservation Game Inventories and the 2025 Proposed Hunting Seasons and answer questions. The meeting is from 5:30-8pm at the Campus Pavilion. Food will be provided.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.