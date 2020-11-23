KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 11/23/20

There were 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs on Friday (11/20/20) according to today’s Community COVID-19 Update (11/23/20). Those results were from 41 tests done Friday at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. That makes a total of 38 total positive cases last week.

There are 55 Active Cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 73 Close Contacts being monitored by Public Health.

465 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

4823 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

49 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

48 people have been discharged from the hospital

10 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

