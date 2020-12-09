KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/9/20

There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s Community COVID-19 Update (12/09/20). Those results were from 113 tests conducted on Tuesday (12/08/20).

There are 75 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation and 141 close contacts being monitored daily.

579 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

5829 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION