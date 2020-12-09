KWSO News for Wed., Dec. 9, 2020

Beginning this Sunday night Warm Springs Police Dispatch will hand over nighttime functions to the Frontier Dispatch Center for a period of 30 days. This change is temporary and will allow Warm Springs to train new dispatchers to fill vacancies. The switch over will be Sunday thru Thursday nights. Please continue to dial 911 for emergency situations. Frontier is a regional emergency communications Center serving multiple counties in Central Oregon including Jefferson County.

It’s not too late to get your flu shot! The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is discontinuing their drive through clinics in the parking lot between ECE and the Agency Longhouse in favor of Daily Flu Shot hours at the clinic. Monday – Tuesday – Thursday and Friday Mornings between 9-11 am and Monday – Friday afternoons from 2-4pm, you can come to the Clinic and get a curbside flu shot from a nurse. During those hours, go to the clinic entry and let the folks know you are there for a flu shot. They will direct you where to pull up. Everyone who lives or works on the Warm Springs Reservation is eligible to get a free flu shot.

COVID-19 has claimed 36 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,080. The Oregon Health Authority reported early yesterday that there were 1,341 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, residents of the Warm Springs Reservation need to stay at home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, work or medical appointments. Employees on Administrative Leave need to stay at home except for those reasons. Anyone who has tested positive or close contacts that should be quarantined at home – need to stay at home. Warm Springs Tribal Council will be receiving a report and recommendations from the local COVID-19 response team this afternoon.