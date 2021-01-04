KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 5, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: Tribal Council Proclamation and Priorities and Draft Resolutions. There will be a Personnel Policy Update, BIA Tribal Court Assessment. A discussion about the Miss Warm Springs program, and information about Native Veterans Mental Health.

Yesterday, Tribal Council decided to continue to:

Maintain Tribal Office operations with 50% of employees working. Many offices remain closed to the public for walk in business.

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

A curfew remains for youth under 18 from 10pm – 6am daily.

Comprehensive Distance Learning continues this week for Jefferson County 509-J schools. Meal service during Comprehensive Distance Learning is from 7:30-8:30 curbside at the Warm Springs K8 bus drop off and also to outlying areas at the same stops and times as before.

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes begin this week. If you are registered – remember this terms classes will all be offered virtually. You can learn more locally by emailing carroll.dick@wstribes.org

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge this month. Every day a BINGO number will be drawn and participants will need to do the challenge selected. You can find the BINGO card of challenges at KWSO dot org in our Events and Opportunities Tab. The Challenge will run through Mid-February. Contact Jennifer Robbins to let her know you want to participate.

The Museum at Warm Springs Youth Art Exhibit is encouraging youth to create artwork to enter in the show. They have had to postpone their giveaway of art supplies and the deadline for entry and the show dates are not yet confirmed. However they do encourage kids to get working on all types of art. Contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum.

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. They have offered Vaccine to health Care Workers, First Responders, High Lookee Lodge Residents and are currently focused on elders 75 and older. For more information you can call 541-553-1196.

It is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

Wearing a face mask or covering

Maintaining 6 feet of social distance from others

Washing your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces like door knobs, faucets, counters, bathrooms and light switches

And please stay home as much as possible

The Bible Man is asking local residents to watch for a free lesson in the mail about Chief Joseph. If you would like more information, you can call him at 541-546-6359.

