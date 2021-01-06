KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/6/21

There were 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/6/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 36 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/5/21).

This week there have been a total of 7 new cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation.

There are currently 27 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 22 close contacts being monitored by public health.

686 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6827 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

71 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

68 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

By the end of today (1/6/21) – the last of the 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received by the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will have been administered to 400 individuals. No additional shipments are expected this week although more vaccine should be delivered next week.

