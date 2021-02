There is a Opioid Overdose webinar on how to use Narcan for anyone interested the second Wednesday of each month at 10am. It’s sponsored by the Warm Springs Opioid Prevention Program.

To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email Antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

Also – for anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm starting February 24th.