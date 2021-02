Warm Springs Employee Wellness and the Papalzximisha program are hosting a new Virtual Beginner Strength Training and Cardio Class on Mondays from 12;10 to 12:50, during the lunch hour.

The instructor is Jennifer Robbins. You can access the class via Zoom.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have any questions, contact jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org.

Here’s the PDF FLYER