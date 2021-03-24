KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 3/24/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 30 tests conducted on Tuesday (3/23/21).

There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 8 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

1959 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1474 2nd (Booster) doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.

You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccination in Warm Springs.

This Thursday (3/25/21 10am – 3pm) there will be a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic at the Simnasho Longhouse for those 18 and older.

There will be another opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated on April 1st from 9am – 4pm.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment:

at the Health and Wellness Center

The Simnasho Johnson & Johnson Clinic or

For the April 1st clinic for 16 & 17 year olds

CALL 541-553-2131.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

9502 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

806 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION