KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 25, 2021

There is a vaccination clinic at Simnasho Longhouse today from 10am and 3pm. This clinic is for people 18 and older and will be the single-dose Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. There will also be another clinic for teens age 16 and 17 on April 1st. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination call 541-553-2131.

There is a Virtual Beginner Yoga class with instructor Jennifer Robbins on Thursdays in the noon area on ZOOM. You can find the link on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting a live Virtual town hall for Vietnam Veterans on today at noon via Zoom. They will cover earned benefits and other resources available to Vietnam Veterans and their families. Here is the link to register: https://www.oregon.gov/odva/Connect/Pages/Townhalls.aspx

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will next be open on Saturday and Sunday April 3rd and 4th from noon until 4pm.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery in Madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” fundraising event on Saturday April 3rd. You can participate at Juniper Hills Park or do a Virtual Run on Easter Weekend at a time and location of your choice. It will be 5K and 10K events. There is a cost to participate and you can register online at https://mtstar.org/bunrun/.

The Warm Springs Senior Center continues to be closed due to water damage that was a result of vandalism. They are in the process of removing all items to replace the water damaged floors. The Senior Lunch program is cancelled until further notice. They are working on preparing meals at a different location, but that is still in the planning stages.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

With some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – please don’t let your guard down and continue to take all precautions to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

KWSO encourages everyone in our community to pull together to overcome COVID-19. Hear local stories and videos about the pandemic experience here on our website. #EmpowerWarmSprings