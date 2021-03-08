Papalaxsimisha Presents: Welllness in the Workplace Workshop

The Native Wellness Institute, in collaboration with the Papalaxsimisha program, is offering a wellness in Workplace Workshop in two parts. This virtual training will include discussions on what is wellness in the workplace, characteristics of well workplaces, better understating of unhealthy behaviors and tools and strategies for self-care. The first workshop is March 10th from 10-11am and the second is March 17th from 10-11am. The workshop will take place via zoom. Here is the zoom link for both workshop meetings: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81574522886

if you have any questions, please contact Jillisa Suppah at Jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org

See the flyer here