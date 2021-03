The Papalaxsimisha and OMHI are hosting Men’s Talking Circles with Antonio Gentry. The meetings every monday from 6:30-7:30pm starting in March and ending in May. The meeting will be on zoom and here is the zoom link for the meeting: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/82789298525

For more questions please contact the Papalaxsimisha program.

See the flyer Here