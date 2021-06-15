KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE for 6/15/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (ZERO) new cases of COVID-19 from 32 tests conducted on Monday (06/14/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. There is currently 1 active case of COVID-19 on the Reservation.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11384 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 765 Total Positive Cases resulted

104 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 869 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2644 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2140 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.

Charles hospitals are at 87.63% occupancy and ICUs are at 83.33% (they have 26 COVID-19 patients with 7 of those individuals in the ICU)

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

