KWSO News for Tue., Jun. 15, 2021

Monday’s Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update reported no new cases from 16 tests that were conducted on June 11, 2020 at the Health & Wellness Center. There was a single currently active case of COVID-19 on the Reservation reported. Warm Springs Community Health’s Katie Russell said that the Warm Springs Clinic has all three COVID-19 vaccines available and they are able to provide vaccinations this week. You can call the clinic at 541-553-2131 for a vaccination appointment.

In the state, the Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths and 127 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

Madras Boys Basketball hosts Gladstone tonight. There remains a limit on spectators at games. KWSO will broadcast the game live on 91.9 FM.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Monday that 28 counties and two cities in Oregon will receive more than $19 million in emergency housing vouchers through the American Rescue Plan Act. These emergency housing vouchers are provided to assist individuals and families who are recently homeless, at risk of homelessness, experiencing long-term homelessness, or fleeing (or attempting to flee) intimate partner violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated emergency housing vouchers to public housing authorities on the basis of population, need, and geographic diversity. Locally, the Central Oregon Regional Housing Authority will receive the emergency housing vouchers.