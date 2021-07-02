KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 2, 2021

Tribal Council says that for the tribal organization, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

Damage to a power pole Tuesday Night caused the Warm Springs I.H.S. clinic to lose internet connection. That meant they couldn’t access Electronic Health Records and clinic services were impacted. You should call the clinic if you need to be seen or pick up medications at 541-553-1196, They are continuing with COVID-19 vaccinations and you can call 541-553-2131 to schedule.

For anyone struggling with the hot temperatures – there is a cooling shelter set up at the Family Resource Center this week, each day, from 10am to 7pm.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: spaghetti & meatballs, steamed vegetables and fresh fruit

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open next Wednesday and again on July 21st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. The office will open regular hours on August 2nd and the Summer Acceleration Program will run August 2nd thru the 20th.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Fire Danger is very high in Central Oregon and here on the Warm Springs Reservation. With additional visitors coming to our area for the holiday weekend, and local gatherings – everyone is reminded to be extra cautious to prevent wildfires from starting.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

The Work Experience and Development Department is advertising for several trainee positions for cooks, cashiers, Fuel Attendances and a CHR Senior Specialist. To learn more call WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is asking the community to use caution with fireworks. They ask that everyone utilize one of two locations for fireworks displays: the Community Center and the Simnasho Long House Parking lot. Please do not light fireworks at other locations due to the high temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought. A safe and happy 4th is the goal – Let’s all stay hydrated and do our part in keeping the community safe.

Warm Springs Sanitation will do regular trash pick up on Monday, July 5th, which is a holiday. Everyone with Monday pick up routes should make sure their tote is at the road on Sunday Night. Please assist elders and disabled who may need help setting their totes out.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

This weekend KWSO and other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media will share the broadcast of the Waterfront Blues festival live from Portland courtesy of KBOO radio. You can tune in for live music this Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon until 4. The Waterfront Blues Festival has become part of our 4th of July Holiday tradition here at Warm Springs Community Radio… On Sunday – we will follow the Blues Fest with a special 3 hour block of Talking Drum and from 7 to midnight it’s the KWSO 4th of July Music Mix! Thanks for listening to KWSO.