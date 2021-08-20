KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 8/20/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (8/20/21) reported no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 48 tests conducted on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center.

There were 2 new cases reported from an outside facility.

There are currently 21 people with active COVID-19 and 31 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

12554 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 804 Total Positive Cases resulted

113 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 917 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.

You can also continue to take other precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & Wash your hands frequently.

VACCINATIONS

2860 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2401 2 nd (Booster) doses have been given

(Booster) doses have been given 16 3rd (Booster) doses have been given

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness center has offered a 3rd booster dose to immunocompromised individuals. They announced they will be offering COVID-19 boosters shots starting in mid-September. Those who are immunocompromised as well as other in the high to moderate risk are priority for the 3rd shot. Medical experts in the press release acknowledged that vaccines are associated with reduction in protection over time according to available COVID-19 data. The Health and human services and CDC medical experts in the joint statement expressed that the 3rd shot is needed to continue to protect individuals from the highly contagious delta variant.

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 83.06% occupancy. Their ICU is at 80% occupancy. St Charles has 59 COVID-19 patients with 12 of those in the ICU.

