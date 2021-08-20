HOOPS CAMP 8/23-8/25/21

Warm Springs Prevention and Papalaxsimisha presents the SHoot the Rock Hoops Camp (D’Up on Alcohol & Drugs) August 23rd thru the 25th, 2021 at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

The Camp will be 1:30-4pm daily.

Monday August 23rd is for K-3rd grade players

Tuesday August 24th is for 4th-6th grade players

Wednesday August 25th is for 7th & 8th grade players

Each participant will receive a t-shirt and watterbottle.

Space is limited to 25 youth each day. Registration forms are avaialble at the Prevention Office in the Old Elementary Gym Building.