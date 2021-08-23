KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 8/23/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (8/23/21) reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 from 45 tests conducted on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 17 people with active COVID-19 and 35 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

12599 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 808 Total Positive Cases resulted

113 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 921 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated. The COVID-19 Delta Variant is proving to be even more contagious than the initial COVID-19 strain.

You should continue to take all precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & wash/disinfect your hands frequently.

VACCINATIONS

2870 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2405 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 17 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is making plans to offer a 3rd (booster) dose to immunized people, who are not immunocompromised, effective 8 months following their 2nd dose. In Warm Springs – that would begin in October.

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 81.40% occupancy. Their ICU is at 86.67% occupancy. St Charles has 66 COVID-19 patients with 15 of those in the ICU.

