The Back to school BBQ will be happening September 2, from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. This is an opportunity for students, families, teachers, school staff and community members to show support for education, learn about local resources and enjoy a meal together. Meals will be grab and go style and the resource fair will be outside. There will be hand sanitizer available. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Please wear a mask.