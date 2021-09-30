KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 1, 2021

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow this protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed. Learn more by calling 541-475-4456

The Water is Life Awareness Prayer Relay Run has been postponed until October 8th.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Three Bean Chili with Corn Bread and Fruit.

Madras High School football against Molalla is cancelled for tonight but they have a new game scheduled at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

There is a free household hazardous waste collection event tomorrow from 9am – 2pm at the Jefferson Country Fire Department at 765 SE 5th street in Madras. They will accept: pesticides and poisons; fluorescent lights; household cleaners; motor oil; antifreeze; transmission and brake fluid; paint and paint thinner; batteries and more.

The 52nd Annual COWDEO comes to the Jefferson County Fair Complex, Saturday October 16th at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in events like sheep – calf & cow riding, goat tail un-decorating, barrels, horseless calf roping and more. You can register your child online at cowdeo dot com. ( https://cowdeo.regfox.com/cowdeo-2021) The deadline to register is next Monday.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Warm Springs residents assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about if you qualify for their programs which includes LIHEAP supplemental funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

Warm Springs Commodities and the Warm Springs Food Bank are located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park in the same building at the DHS office. Commodities is open 9am – 4pm Monday thru Thursday. The Foodbank is open Wednesday thru Friday 9am – 4pm. Both are closed over the lunch hour. They have additional food opportunities too. Learn more calling 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Central Oregon Community College will recognize the second Monday of October each year as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and Monday, Oct. 11th will officially mark the first Indigenous Peoples’ Day at COCC.