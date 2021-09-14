KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 14, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

There is a flu vaccine clinic today in the parking lot between the Agency Longhouse and ECE from 10am – 2pm. Flu season is upon us in addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and as always this time of year, medical professionals are reminding folks that you can help avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Flu shots will be available this Thursday as well, at the same location and time. Also Thursday – you can get a flu shot from 5-7 at the clinc orange tent.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda, budget presentations continue. This morning they will have a budget overview, followed by the Secretary-Treasurer, Human Resources and Governmental Affairs. This afternoon are presentations from Finance, Administrative Services, High Lookee Lodge and Community Assistance.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections this evening at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

Until further notice, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is not accepting personal loan applications. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loans.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting two discovery sessions this month on its Allied Health programs via Zoom today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and again September 28th. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and public health. Register at COCC dot EDU www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health

COCC is offering online and in person classes this fall for folks who would like some assistance to improve skills in reading, writing, speaking and math for college credit courses, the GED exam, or work. Classes begin September 20. Call 541-504-2950 to sign up or visit COCC dot EDU for more information. www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx There are funds available to cover the cost of this class and attendance incentives for members of the Warm Springs Tribes. Email at dfender@coic.org to learn more.

