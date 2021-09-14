KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 9/14/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (9/14/21) reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 from 65 tests conducted on Monday (9/13/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are currently 20 people with active COVID-19 and 6 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

13331 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 842 Total Positive Cases resulted.

123 positive tests have come from outside facilities

965 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

It is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance outside your household.

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital at a time when hospital systems are being overwhelmed by the increase in COVID-19 patients.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

VACCINATIONS

2926 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2460 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 30 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 80.11% occupancy. Their ICU is at 86.98% occupancy. There are 87 St Charles patients with COVID-19 and 15 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Currently there are 2 Warm Springs people hospitalized with COVID-19.

