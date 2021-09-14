KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 15, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today to continue budget presentations. On the agenda this morning are Tribal Court, G&A, Debt Service, Capital & Tribal Gatherings and Tribal Council. This afternoon are presentations from Council Support Services, Fish & Wildlife Committee On Reservation and then Off Reservation.

The Jefferson County Fairgrounds, in Madras, are hosting host a ground breaking ceremony for their new Show Barn today at 9am.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: chicken stew, bread, mushrooms and canned fruit.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a National Recovery/Suicide Prevention Month Powwow on tomorrow at the Behavioral Health Building lawn. They’ll have a meal at 5 and the powwow starts at 6. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now flu season too. As always this time of year, medical professionals are reminding folks that you can help avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs I.H.S. has Flu Shot clinics tomorrow from 10am – 2pm in the poarking lot between ECE and the Longhouse and again from 5-7 at the Health & Wellness Center Parking Lot at the Orange Tent.

Warm Springs Recreation will host the Fall Round Up Yard Sale this Saturday at the Community Center Front Lawn. Set up starts at 8:30am and the sale begins at 9am. Participants and shoppers must wear face masks. To reserve a table, call Carol at 541-553-3243.

The “Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk Central Oregon” is this Saturday in Bend starting at 10am. If you would like to go – contact Rosanna Jackson at Warm Springs Prevention 541-615-0036.

Oregon Little League District 5 is hosting the first of three fundraiser Cruise-In’s at Juniper Hills Park this Saturday from 10-2:00. Pre-registration is recommended. There are multiple categories. Contact Elizabeth at 541-598-5351 to register.

Umatilla Land Buy Back offers have been mailed out. Those who have received a purchase offer package for your fractionated lands at the Umatilla Indian Reservation and want to sell, you need to respond by the September 24th deadline. Help is available by calling the Trust Beneficiary Call Center 1-888-678-6836.

