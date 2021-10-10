KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 22, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices are closed today in observance of Indigenous People’s Day. Due to the holiday for the Tribes there will be no senior lunch today.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is closed today, as well. They will resume COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and flu shots along with all their other services tomorrow.

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy starts their school day at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55. The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is this evening at 7pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. School board meetings are open to the public.

In Warm Springs – Tribal Offices, Public Places, Stores, the Casino and Schools all require the wearing of face masks and social distancing of 6 feet. Please follow these protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Tuesday is early morning HITT Class at 6am. Thursday there is early morning Yoga at 6am. Noontime fitness class features HITT class on Mondays, Functional Fitness on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with Yoga on Thursdays. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this FREE. six week, online class to support people living with chronic health conditions. The workshop is on Wednesdays from 10 am to 12 noon beginning October 20 through November 24. Set your own goals and make a step-by-step plan to improve your health—and your life. There is an information session on October 13th from 10-11 am. To learn more contact Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or visit YOUR HEALTH CENTRAL OREGON DOT ORG https://www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org/workshops/

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing fall burning this month. They will have prescribed burns planned in the East Beaver, HeHe, Triple Butte, Triangle, Metolious Bench and Beachcomb areas. You can call 541-553-8301 if you have any questions.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project