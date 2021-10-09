KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 10, 2021

Everyone needs to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to help protect those you care about.

The Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido Warm Springs Spay and Neuter clinic is all full for today however their Free Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic does not require any appointment. They will be set up in the Community Center Parking Lot from 9-3 and will take walk ins for exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices are closed tomorrow in observance of Indigenous People’s Day. Due to the holiday for the Tribes there will be no senior lunch tomorrow.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is closed tomorrow, as well. They will resume COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and flu shots along with all their other services on Tuesday morning.

Central Oregon Community College has special free events scheduled tomorrow for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Learn more at cocc.edu

Warm Springs Wellness is offering folks opportunity to work toward beating diabetes with weekly classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Senior Volleyball is Monday at 10am with Senior Fitness Class Tuesday thru Friday at 10. Small Group Fitness is 2-3 Monday thru Friday. Youth Fitness is Monday, Wednesday & Friday afternoons from 3-5. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

There is a Community Drive Up event next Saturday October 16th from 10am – 2pm at the old Elementary School offering food boxes, COVID-19 vaccine shots, Flu Shots, Facemasks and sanitizer. There will drawings for prizes for those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination. Please follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Jefferson County School District 509J has announced two public meetings for the community to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. There is a meeting on Wednesday October 27th at 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K8 and another on Thursday October 28th at 5:30 at Madras High School. This is an annual effort to engage with the community.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine is a 3 day opportunity, this week, to work on Holistic Wellness involving horses. Developing Growth and Healing through Equine Therapy will be the focus with guest speakers and an Elder Panel. The event will be held outside the Behavioral Health Center and at the Old Warm Springs Elementary Gym starting at 3pm this Friday and beginning at 8:30am on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area November 2nd thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork has been extended to Friday October 15th. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum if you have questions.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. You can pick up an address change form at the south entrance of the Tribal Admin building and can return it to the outside drop box or at the front desk. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.