KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 9, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

The incentive raffle drawings for youth 5 to 17 for getting a COVID-19 vaccination has been extended and so families are encouraged to schedule for your child this week. You can turn in the vaccination form for the raffle to Jillisa Suppah (jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org)

The Foodbank at Warm Springs Commodities is open Wednesday through Friday this month from 9am to noon and 1 to 4pm. If you have questions about what food assistance program you might qualify for – call 541-553-3579

The Warm Springs K8 2nd, 3rd & 4th grade winter concert is today at 1:30. There will be no public attendance at the concert by families and community members can watch the program live on the Warm Springs K8 Academy Facebook Page. At 3 this afternoon the Middle School Band Concert will also be available to watch – streamed on the school’s Facebook Page.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball play today. Eagles “A” Teams play at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond at 4. Eagles “B” Teams host Central at 4.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Car Lights Parade today at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center. Line up begins at 4.

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepting pictures of your Gingerbread House from December 4th until the 17th. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes on December 18th.

Warm Springs Tribal Employees, BIA & IHS staff, Post Office personnel and Warm Springs Churches are allowed to cut a live Christmas Tree on Tribal Lands. Trees should be cut along numbered roads and close to the ground. Non Tribal Members should pick up a Christmas Tree Tag at Forestry.

The Health & Wellness Center Pharmacy provides prescription services via pick up and also by mail. You can call them at 541-553-2475. They also offer appointments for medication management, tobacco cessation, alcohol abstinence and family planning.

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website (https://everykidsports.org/)

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link or call the Office of Information Systems.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration is now open. You can register online at https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can become a member online on our website.