KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jan. 8, 2022

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be closed Monday January 10th until Monday January 17th. Essential Operations will continue but all Tribal Facilities will be closed to the Public with limited staffing. For those who will be off of work, you are reminded to exercise social distancing, wear a mask, and sanitize. You are asked to refrain from traveling unless you must travel for needed supplies or for urgent emergency care.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will be closed to students next week, also in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated.

To be fully immunized everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131. COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. However due to weather, this week’s distribution is Postponed to next Saturday, January 15th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

The National Tribal Trial College Certificate in Tribal Court Legal Advocacy is a free, 6-month, skill building course empowering laypersons to practice law in Tribal Courts across the United States of America. They have a free course starting in February. You can learn more at their website – N T T C online dot ORG.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The Simnasho District Meeting for Tribal Council Nominations will be held on Thursday February 3rd at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Seekseequa District Meeting for Tribal Council Nominations will also be held on Thursday February 3rd at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Be listening for more details.