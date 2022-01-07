COVID-19 Closures for the Week of Jan. 10, 2022

In a MEMO issued late Friday afternoon (1/7/22) by Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith informed Tribal Employees that Tribal Offices will be closed, Monday January 10th until Monday January 17th, 2022, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (1/7/22) reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 from 118 tests conducted on Thursday (1/6/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. The report listed 139 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 11 presumptive cases and 56 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

The spike in cases and exposures has led to staffing issues and concerns for employees and community health.

Essential operations will continue but facilities will be closed to the Public. Employees are asked to get what they need this weekend and to stay home next week. Please limit outings and contact with others, continue to wear a face mask, practice good hand washing and sanitation.

In a related decision The Jefferson County School District 509-J is closing the Warm Springs K-8 Academy for the week of Monday, January 10th thru Friday, January 14th, 2022. You can read the school districts communication to families HERE