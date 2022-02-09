KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 10, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive though for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm.

The Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starts today. It is a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30- to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email leah@wscat.org.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. KWSO will be broadcast recordings from past year’s powwows this weekend – Friday night – Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon. Remember you can listen on 91.9FM, at KWSO.ORG and from the KWSO app.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Sweetheart Sale – Outdoor Market tomorrow from 10am -3pm. Food Vendors will start the day with breakfast at 7am.

Madras White Buffalo girls’ basketball will host Estacada on Friday. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO.

At halftime of the Madras girls’ home game tomorrow, the White Buffalo Senior Wrestlers will be honored. Their last meet was cancelled and district competition is this Saturday.

There will be an after-hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Wednesday, February 16th 4:30—6:30 at the Warm Springs Clinic. Everyone age 5 and older is welcome. They will have all three vaccines available for primary and booster doses. Call 541-553-2131 to schedule.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is offering a new Parenting Skills Group for anyone interested in learning new skills for assisting your child’s development. The Group will start up on February 17th at 4pm at the Behavioral Health Center on campus by the old Elementary School. If you are interested in being part of the group – just show up for the first meeting on Thursday February 17th at 4pm.

Fences for Fido is putting on a free Wellness and Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs in Warm Springs at Fire & Safety on Saturday, February 19th from 9am to 1pm. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, flea, tick and parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds or infections. No registration is required – services are free and open to Warm Springs residents only – masks are required.

Warm Springs Vital Stats has posted the District Voting Lists in preparation for the upcoming Tribal Council Election at the start of April. If a tribal member would like to change districts, they can do that in accordance with Ordinance 44. The LISTS are posted in the community as well as on the KWSO website.

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. To learn more you can contact The Warm Springs WIC office can be reached by calling 541-553-2346.