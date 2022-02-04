KWSO News for Fri., Feb. 4, 2022

Longtime Director of Government Affairs for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and Tribal Member Louis Pitt Jr. is stepping down. In recognition of his long career in the service of Native American tribes as well as work with natural resources and fisheries, he was recently nominated by Governor Kate Brown to replace Chuck Sams on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Pitt grew up on the reservation and in Madras has held positions with the state, working on advisory committees for three different Oregon Governors. He said he hopes that he can do his part to help restore habitat to support fish in their struggle to get past dams built in the Columbia Basin. Pitt’s appointment would last until January 2024 and his last day with the CTWS will be Today, there will be a zoom call that community members can join in to wish him well, the link will be posted in today’s news on the KWSO Website. If anyone wants to stop in and wish him well, there will be cake, snacks and drinks at the admin building in conference room 3 from 9am-noon. Zoom Call

This past Tuesday Feb. 2nd, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Powell Butte Charter School due to multiple messages left on the schools phone system threatening staff and students. The building was searched as well as the church next door but nothing suspicious was found. The Crook County school district elected to cancel class and events at the church were canceled as well. On Wednesday attional messages were received which led deputies to contact a student as classes resumed. The juvenile was searched, no weapons or devices were found and the juvenile was arrested then transported to the juvenile detention center in Deschutes County. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Prineville Police Department, Crook County Juvenile Department, Crook County District Attorney’s Office, Crook county School District and the FBI.

Experts from the United Nations are calling on the U.S. government to stop the Nooksack Indian Tribe’s ongoing effort to evict certain families from their homes. The Seattle Times reports the unusual announcement by the U.N.’s special rapporteurs on adequate housing and the rights of Indigenous peoples is the most recent development in a long dispute over enrollment in the tribe based east of Bellingham, Washington. The U.N. experts say 63 people who self-identify as Nooksack are at risk of eviction from homes they’ve lived in for years, which were developed with federal funding. Tribal Chairman Ross Cline Sr. has said the families were incorrectly enrolled in the 1980s and cannot adequately prove their lineage.

Money that will flow to Native American tribes as part of an opioid drug settlement with a major manufacturer and three distributors won’t come quickly. But tribal leaders say it will play a part in healing their communities from an epidemic that has disproportionately killed Native Americans. Tribes have responded to the opioid crisis with healing and wellness centers, additional tools for law enforcement and an emphasis on culture and tradition. Many of the financial resources have been thin. Each of the 574 federally recognized tribes will be eligible for a share of $590 million from the settlement, even if they weren’t part of lawsuits.

In Local Sports: the Madras High School Lady Buffs are on the road to Molalla, where they hope to extend their winning streak and stay undefeated in League action. Molalla just came off of a win over North Marion and are hoping to avenge their loss to the Lady Buffs in January, where they fell 57-35. Varsity tip-off is at 7 pm. The Buff Boys will be hosting Molalla in the Buffalo Dome tonight. They are hoping to get their first win in League tonight and avenge their loss to Molalla in January which they dropped 58-57. Varsity tip-off is at 7 pm and you can catch that action live here on KWSO.