KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 4, 2022

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

You can order a home test kit to do your own COVID-19 testing. You can sign up to get 4 free tests by going online to USPS.com/testkits.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center continues to have phone and internet problems but they are open and providing services. They have a temporary phone number during business hours at 541-675-5481. The 24 hour mobile crisis line is always available by calling Warm Springs Police Dispatch.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program offers meals to Senior Citizens 11am – 1pm on Monday, Wednesday & Friday, for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Today’s Menu is Meat Loaf with roasted roots and vegetables, macaroni & cheese and fruit.

The Boys & Girls Club is closed today. It will be back to regular hours on Monday.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program continues to take new applications through today. Program participants that have been approved can continue to submit bills for payment; with payments paid out as long as program funds remain available. If you have any questions you can call 541-553-3250 or email era@wsha.us.

Madras White Buffalo boys basketball will host Molalla today. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO.

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more families and so for now can only distribute to families who are already signed up.

Warm Springs Vital Stats has posted the District Voting Lists in preparation for the upcoming Tribal Council Election at the start of April. If a tribal member would like to change districts, they can do that in accordance with Ordinance 44. The LISTS are posted in the community as well as on the KWSO website.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. Because of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the powwow committee made the decision to help keep our community and visitors safe.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal and state tax credit for lower income people. Even if you aren’t required to file taxes, you may still qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. If you do, you will need to file a federal and state return in order to get the credit. You can see if you’re eligible and more details it on the IRS website.