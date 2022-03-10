KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 11, 2022

It’s Senior Breakfast today instead of Lunch for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Scrambled egg casserole with hash browns and a raspberry tamale.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will have its weekly check-in with Blue Stone this morning.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Prevention is coordinating a Shoe Sizing Event this Sunday and invite kids to stop by. A church group is donating shoes to Warm Springs youth and would like to get shoe sizes. It’s Sunday from 10am to 6:30pm outside at the Warm Springs Prevention Team Basketball Court at the old elementary school.

The MAC Recreation District youth flag football spring league is open for registration. Age groups are 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14-17 and 18+. Register online – its open through March 18th. Games begin in April. The MAC is also taking registrations for its spring break day camp for youth ages six to 12.

Warm Springs Dental will have Spring Break Kids Days March 21-23. Students of all ages can get exams and fluoride varnishes Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday of spring break, by appointment only, from 8:30 to 11am and 1-4pm. Parents need to call Dental to schedule at 541-553-2462.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at WSNLL.org. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more people & their pets. But for now they can only distribute to families who are already signed up.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548-211 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at their website.

WIC program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through this month. To learn more you can contact the Warm Springs WIC office at 541-553-2346.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering Tax Aide. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service is drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.