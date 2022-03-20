Missing Persons

Local families and the Warm Springs Police Department are asking for any information you may have regarding 2 people who are missing.

71 year old Lewis Selam was last seen on Wednesday March 16th. His vehicle was located stuck in snow in the Peter’s Pasture area need the intersection of the P500 & P200 roads. Search & Rescue efforts took place over the weekend. Louie Selam Missing Poster

65 year old Claudine Sea-Gray Littleleaf was last seen on Sunday March 13th in a black and purple jacket with a multicolored scarf and black pants.Seagray Littleleaf Missing Poster

If you have any information, regarding the whereabouts of either of these individuals, please contact Warm Springs PD at 531-553-1171