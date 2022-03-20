KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 21, 2022

A water conservation notice is in effect for the Warm Springs Agency Water System due to a fire that occurred at the Water Treatment Facility last Friday. Crews will be onsite today to assess what is needed to restore power to the plant. In the meantime, water outages have begun and will continue until the Water Treatment Plant is back up and running. For those residents impacted – there are portable toilets and showers open 6am – 9pm at the Emergency Management Office at the old Elementary School. Water is also available there. Agency Water System Users are asked to conserve water by making sure to turn off running water when doing dishes or brushing teeth, skipping baths and showers or taking shorter showers, limiting use of your washing machine and ensuring that outside water is completely turned off. If you do lose water service – turn off your water heater at the circuit box – to prevent damage when water is restored.

Local families and the Warm Springs Police Department are asking for any information you may have regarding Missing Persons.

71 year old Lewis Selam was last seen on Wednesday March 16 th . His vehicle was located stuck in snow in the Peter’s Pasture area need the intersection of the P500 & P200 roads. Search & Rescue efforts took place over the weekend.

65 year old Claudine Sea-Gray Littleleaf was last seen on Sunday March 13th in a black and purple jacket with a multicolored scarf and black pants.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either of these people, please contact Warm Springs PD at 531-553-1171

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today is cancelled today.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda this morning: an update from Credit Enterprise, followed by REDW Accounting Firm and then an update from Blue Stone/AKANA. This afternoon there’s an update on the Water Treatment Plant and the COVID Team’s report.

It’s Spring Break for 509-J schools.

Gladys Grant is holding a prayer gathering today at noon at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, near the front door. She invites anyone interested to participate. She can be reached at 541-325-2650.

Warm Springs Dental is having Kids Days today through Wednesday. Students of all ages can get exams and fluoride varnishes, by appointment only, from 8:30 to 11am and 1-4pm. Parents need to call Dental to schedule at 541-553-2462.

Warm Springs Recreation has these Spring Break activities planned this week:

An Ice Cream Social on Tuesday at 1:30 in the courtyard

A Family & Youth Health Fair Wednesday in the parking lot starting at 2pm including health, wellness & fitness information, a visit from friends at the fish hatchery, and a bike rodeo. Free eye exams from Casey Eye Institute will be available by appointment only, call the clinic to do that. And,

A Welcome Springtime Bash with games, prizes, crafts and treats on Friday at 2pm in front of the Center.

Warm Springs Prevention has Spring Break Activities planned

Monday there is a softball Clinic at the Community Center Fields starting at 9am

Tuesday is a Baseball Clinic at 9am

Also Tuesday evening there is a trip to the Madras Cinema Planned. Contact Joni Wallulatum to learn more at 541-615-0116.

Wednesday & Thursday mornings from 8:30 until noon – there is a Beadwork workshop for ages 8-18 at the Prevention Office in the old Elementary School Building.

Thursday there is Hand Drum Making from 10am – 4pm at the Prevention office.

Friday is a basketball showdown starting at 9am at the Prevention Basketball Court.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is open this week for Spring Break 10am to 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. A variety of activities are planned with lunch served daily 12 to 12:30. To lean more you can call 541-953-9452.

Papalaxsimisha is sponsoring a free swim on Tuesday afternoon from 1-4 at the Madras Aquatic Center in Madras from 1pm-4pm. Families are invited. Capacity is 80 people at one time. Mention Papalaxsimisha at the door to sign in.

March 30th is Tribal Council Election Day in Warm Springs. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse, the Seekseequa Fire Hall & at Vital Stats in the Tribal Administration Building. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Election Day voting hours are from 8am to 8pm at the Community Center Social Hall with COVID-19 precautions in place.

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are taking registrations until March 31st for Classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE