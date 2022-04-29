Native Chef Demonstration May 5th

The Indigenous Peoples Workgroup of Oregon State University Extension presents a chance to cook along with check Nephi Craig. Chef Craig is the founder of the Native American Culinary Association.

There will be and will do a virtual demonstration on May 5th at 3:30pm.

OSU Extension has some cook-along kits available for people interested.– sign up with Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or email olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

You can also just watch the demonstration without a kit. The link is: https://beav.es/wVU

Here is the FLYER