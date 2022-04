The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes begin May 3rd.

Classes will be Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Managment Building.

Call and sign up – 541-553-3148.

IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made.

Check out the FLYER for the full schedule. The class will run in May and then repeat in June and August 2022.