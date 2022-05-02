KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 3, 2022

The Papalaxsimisha program is planning an event to honor graduates from Warm Springs and looking for community input. There’s a planning meeting via Zoom today at noon and again at 6pm. For more information, talk to Rosetta Herkshan or Lorien Scott. You can also follow the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page for updates. Here’s the You’ll find the ZOOM LINK.

There’s Yoga Class today in the noon hour at the old elementary school gym.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Madras Girls Tennis hosts Molalla today at 4:00. Boys tennis plays at Molalla.

Warm Springs Head Start families are invited to a graduation planning meeting this evening at 6:00 in the ECE lobby.

“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm.

A Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families series begins today. Classes will be Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Management Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148. The series will repeat in June and August.

The Indigenous Peoples Workgroup of Oregon State University Extension invites folks to to take part in a virtual cook along with Chef Nephi (NEE-fye) Craig. It’s this Thursday at 3:30pm and they have some cook-along kits available for people interested. Sign up with Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or Olivia dot Davis at Oregon State dot EDU. You can also just watch the demonstration without a kit. You can use this link to join the demonstration on Thursday: https://beav.es/wVU

A skateboard event will be held this Friday starting at 6pm at the Warm Springs Skate Park across from the Community Center. All ages and skill levels are welcome, including those who have never skated before. Everyone is invited to participate or just to watch the contests and demonstrations.

An Opening of the Tananawit Art Space is planned for this Friday from 10am to 2pm. It’s a celebration that will include live art exhibits and local vendors, a blessing ceremony and ribbon cutting. It’s located at the Casino Plaza and the public is welcome.

A Round Dance will take place on Saturday at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance will begin at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair. If you have questions, contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

A presentation by Native Authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day will be held on Saturday at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This event is part of “A Novel Idea 2022” and is brought to you by the Deschutes Public Library and the Jefferson County Library District. The event is free but you do need a ticket. You can get one online at https://deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/novelidea/.

The MAC Recreation District is hiring lifeguards and offering a certification course. Anyone age 15 and older may apply. Contact the MAC for registration and interview details.

COCC, Youth Career Connect and Wahoo Films have partnered to offer a paid internship in video production to college-age students in Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties. The deadline to apply is May 23rd, and the internship will run through the summer. Learn more online.