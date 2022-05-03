KWSO News for May 3, 2022

The 29th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs was sworn in yesterday by Warm Springs Agency BIA superintendent Brenda Bremner. The Swearing in Ceremony began with Washut services. Council members took their oath of office, there was a meal and then met in the council chambers where they selected Jonathan Smith Sr. to serve as Tribal Council chairman and Raymond “Captain” Moody as the Vice Chair. The new Tribal Council decided to advertise for a Secretary Treasurer with the position filled in the next 30 days. Glendon Smith will continue to serve as the ST on an Interim basis until the hiring process is completed.

May 17th is Election Day in Oregon. It is a Primary Election with local non-partisan candidates as well. If you are a registered voter – and you don’t receive your ballot by Friday you should- contact your county clerk. You can return your ballot by mail. No stamp is needed. If mailed, your ballot must be postmarked on or before 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the official ballot box is now temporarily located behind the Post Office and there is Simnasho Drop Box at Three Warriors Market. This week the City Club of Central Oregon is hosting candidate forums. The Jefferson County Sheriff Forum was held yesterday featuring incumbent Marc Heckathorn and challenger Jason Pollock. Tomorrow they will host a forum for Jefferson County Commission Position 1 and Thursday will be the Jefferson County Commission Position 2 Forum. You can learn more at https://cityclubco.org/

Now that it’s May, wildfire season is just around the corner in much of Oregon. State fire officials say it’s a good time of year to take steps to reduce the chance of fires affecting your home. That can include clearing roofs and gutters of dead leaves and other debris, moving flammable material away from exterior walls, and reducing vegetation from underneath trees to help keep fire from spreading into the upper branches. Alison Green with the Oregon Fire Marshal’s office says being proactive in the spring can pay off when the weather is hot and dry. “If we can control what happens right around our home, right in our home ignition zone, it can really increase the chance of our home surviving a wildfire.” Fire officials also encourage people living in fire-prone areas to consider growing fire-resistant plants around their homes.

The Jefferson County 509J school district has announced that Driver education courses will be offered at Madras High School this upcoming summer in July and August. Classroom sessions will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:00-3:00pm and there will also be behind the wheel sessions once a week for two hours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons. 509J is covering the registration costs for families for this first summer of programming. You can register online (https://bit.ly/509JDriverEd)

In prep sports yesterday – the Madras Baseball Team split a double header with Madrasr taking the first game 2-1. Estacada edged he White Buffalo in the second contest 7-6.

The Lady White Buffalo were on the road in Estacada where the Rangers dominated with a 20-5 game that was called at the 5th inning.

In Warm Springs Nation Little League today both the Junior Softball team and Junior Baseball are hosting contests this afternoon. First pitches are at 6 at the Warm Springs Fields. Minor Baseball is playing in Madras at Jefferson County Field 1 at 6.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon